NeNe Leakes Fired from Hosting The Great Xscape Reunion Tour Over Rape Joke: Report

NeNe Leakes has been dropped from The Great Xscape Tour after crossing the line while addressing a heckler during one of her stand-up shows.

According to TMZ, the reality star was slated to host the concert featuring Xscape (including her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kandi Burruss) Monica, Tamar Braxton and more that kicks off in November. However, the band announced Thursday that they were “dismayed” by a remark Leakes made at Saturday’s “Girls Nite Out for Laughs” event at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, California.

During the hosting gig, the RHOA star, 49, told a heckler that she hoped she got raped by her Uber driver on the way home. The crowd reacted by booing her.

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes,” the group said in a statement. “As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period.”

They continued, “As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at ‘The Great Xscape’ tour.”

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” Leakes said in a statement Monday afternoon on Facebook. “Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”