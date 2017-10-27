Nene Leakes' Husband Dresses as a Cockroach for Halloween — Referencing Feud with Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Nene Leakes isn’t exterminating her feud with Kim Zolciak-Bierman and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

On Friday, Leakes shared a photo of her and her husband Gregg’s costumes for The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Halloween finale party, and the couple payed homage to her ongoing feud with the mother-daughter duo. The fight started over a video Brielle took that appeared to show a cockroach crawling across Leakes’ floor.

In the Halloween photo, Leakes can be seen wearing a hat and shirt that reads “Roach Pest Control” while her husband Gregg is dressed up like a cockroach. “Roach Pest Control in full effect,” she captioned the cheeky photo.

In a separate video posted by the RHOA Instagram account — which hinted the feud would play a large part in the RHOA season finale — Gregg gets asked how he came up with his costume idea. “You know they said they’re in my house, so if you can’t beat ‘em … join ‘em,” he said.

Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜#RHOA 😂 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

I think I know what the season finale may be about? 😂🎃⚰️🙃🍑 yess @neneleakes and @greggleakes for the win! #RHOA #halloweencostume #pettygoals : Interview by #teamBingeworthy @_daronte A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

Earlier in October, Leakes slammed Brielle over claims of “prejudice” after the mother-daughter pair visited Leakes’ home and allegedly found cockroaches, resurfacing an old video filmed by Brielle in Leakes’ bathroom, documenting what appeared to be black insects.

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine!” Leakes wrote in a since-deleted post.

In the comments section of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called the duo “racists.” (A rep for Leakes had no comment.)

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Zolciak-Biermann jumped to her daughter’s defense via Instagram, assuring RHOA fans that they will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming season.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video!” she said. “Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY.”

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad,” she continued. “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leaks has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak-Biermann Over Daughter’s Snapchat Video, Calls RHOA Costar ‘Racist’

During an appearance on Larry King Now on Tuesday, Zolciak-Biermann explained her decision to seek legal counsel. “She put #KKK on the Instagram post,” she said. “It’s just that bad.”

“It’s inappropriate. In this day and age, people are dying over racism,” she continued. “I’m on a show with all African-American women, and I’m the only one that’s ever been on the show that’s Caucasian, so it’s the card that sometimes they play, and it’s gross. And I won’t allow it.”

“I don’t take this lightly. It’s one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion,” she said in a separate interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday. “This is far beyond just having an opinion.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.