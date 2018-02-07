NeNe Leakes Says It Was 'Really Difficult' to See Husband Gregg Be Hospitalized

Back in November, NeNe Leakes shared a vulnerable moment with Real Housewives of Atlanta fans and viewers when it was revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, was hospitalized for heart problems.

Months later, the Bravo reality star, 50, shared a positive update on Gregg’s health during Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“He’s doing great, he’s doing so good. He had gotten sick for a little while, but Gregg is doing good. I’m just trying to monitor his diet. I mean, he eats everything,” Leakes told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

During the current tenth season, the mother of two let cameras follow her as she shared that Gregg had a “dangerously low” heart rate as he had a minor surgery test to see if he had a blockage.

On how she handled her husband’s hospitalization, Leakes said she tried to do her best to be a good support system.

“It was hard for me because I’m not a real nurse. I’m not like a caretaker really — I’m not good. I’m not good. Gregg is good at taking care of me, but I’m not that good,” Leakes admitted. “So what I do is, ‘Set the alarm in your phone and take your medicine every three to four hours.’ I can give a lot of hugs and stuff.”

Adding, “But it was really difficult seeing Gregg in the hospital because, like most men, Gregg doesn’t like the doctor. He’s kind of afraid of the doctor. But since then, his health is so much more better.”

The couple has been married for 18 years and together even longer — though, as RHOA fans remember, they briefly divorced in 2011 and remarried 2 years later (as seen on NeNe’s spin-off series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding). They have one child together, 18-year-old son Brentt.

And when Ripa asked about what’s next for the couple, including the possibility of another child, Leakes retorted: “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t have a kid for nothing.”

“We’ve been through everything A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh my gosh, how did you get married and get divorced and get married again?’ I was like sometimes you have to divorce your man every now and then, girl, to put them in line,” she jokingly added.

