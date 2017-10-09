NeNe Leakes Apologizes for Saying a Comedy Show Heckler Should Be Raped: 'I Regret the Words That I Used'

NeNe Leakes is apologizing for controversial comments she made at a comedy show over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hosted the “Girls Night Out for Laughs” comedy event at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on Saturday. The event featured Loni Love, Tiffany Haddish, Adele Givens, Melanie Comarcho, Hope Flood and DJ Lucci.

While on stage, the reality star fired back at a heckler after reportedly being booed.

“I ain’t even gonna to tell you about the God d–n Uber driver. I hope he rape yo ass tonight when he take you home, bitch,” Leakes, 49, said to the heckler in the video (captured by an attendee), which was met with boos from fellow audience members. “And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, bitch.”

Leakes took to social media Monday to publicly apologize.

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so,” Leakes wrote.

“As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better,” she continued. “I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

I am sorry A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Leakes’ comments came just days after she was embroiled in a heated online exchange with her RHOA costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

She called both Don’t Be Tardy stars racists after video surfaced of Biermann seemingly mocking the cleanliness of Leakes’ home.

In the clip, allegedly taken in July during a white party event at Leakes’ house filmed for the upcoming season of RHOA, Biermann zooms in on a black bug that appears to be an ant before turning the camera on her face, sticking her tongue out in disgust.

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches!” Leakes wrote on Instagram, captioning the video. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—-! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—— with me and mine!”

WATCH: NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak-Bierman Over Daughter’s Snapchat Video, Calls RHOA Costar ‘Racist’

In the comments of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Zolciak-Biermann defended her daughter, saying RHOA fans and viewers will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming season.

“First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY,”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.