Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 13 Years with Husband David Burtka with Sweet Anniversary Post: 'The Love Has Never Waned'

The love between Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka “has never waned.”

In celebration of the couple being together for 13 years, the duo took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate their relationship anniversary.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,” Harris, 43, captioned a smiling image of his husband and their son, Gideon.

“The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best,” the 43-year-old actor’s post continued.

Burtka, 41, also expressed his love for his husband on social media.

“Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary.!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man,” he captioned a photo of the How I Met Your Mother actor. “I love you more than ever.”

After 10 years and two kids together, the couple tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2014 in Italy in what Harris’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE was “an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family.”

The couple, who have been together since 2004, welcomed fraternal twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 6, via surrogate on Oct. 12, 2010.