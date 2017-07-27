NCIS: Maria Bello Joins Season 15 in 'Mischievous' Role

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Gibbs’ team is growing! Maria Bello is joining NCIS as a series regular in the upcoming 15th season.

Debuting in the season’s fourth episode, Bello will play a currently unnamed NCIS agent who was commissioned as second lieutenant, served two years in Afghanistan, and who has since built her reputation as the agency’s top forensic psychologist. According to the press release, she stands out from her colleagues because “she can second guess and challenge Gibbs [Mark Harmon], so there will be friction but also mutual respect. She is a positive force, mischievous and at times acerbic.”

“We have always been big fans of Maria Bello’s work and are excited to be introducing her as an agent who not only has a distinct talent, but also a unique relationship with Gibbs,” said NCIS executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea in a statement.

Bello’s previous credits include Amazon’s Goliath, A History of Violence, and Lights Out.

NCIS returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com