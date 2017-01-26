Frasier Is Back! Kelsey Grammer Set to Host NBC’s 90th Birthday Special

NBC is ringing in its 90th birthday with something very “special.”

This year, NBC will celebrate turning the big 9-0 with a two-hour primetime special, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

On Feb. 19, five-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer, who starred on NBC’s Cheers and Frasier (as Dr. Frasier Cane), will host the telecast: The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary.

Throughout the two-hour Sunday evening show, the network will take a look at its series (including dramas, sitcoms, workplace sitcoms, late night and variety shows), newly recorded interviews with its talent (including Ted Danson, Tina Fey, Debra Messing, Amy Poehler, Noah Wyle, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, William Shatner and Jennifer Lopez), and Emmy winners (including The West Wing, ER, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, The Office and 30 Rock).

Memorable moments from The Tonight Show, Today, Meet the Press, The Wiz Live! and many more will also be featured on the special.

“We’re so pleased to have the Paley Center paying tribute to NBC on its 90th birthday,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment in a statement. “Founded in 1926 by RCA, NBC is one of this country’s most significant cultural legacies … The list of iconic stars and programs over the years is mind-boggling, and thanks to Kelsey Grammer — one of the best — for coming back home to host this special.”

The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary will air Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.