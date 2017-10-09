Naya Rivera on Calling Off Divorce from Husband Ryan Dorsey: 'I'm Glad That My Family Is Together'

For Naya Rivera, family comes first.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the annual Point Honors Los Angeles Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Glee alum addressed reports that she has called off her divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” she said, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

Rivera, 30, also opened up about the pair’s 2-year-old son Josey.

“He is so cute,” she gushed. “I’ve been showing everyone this one video of him in particular. He is a singer — he got it from me. He’s full-on singing into this microphone, and it is the sweetest thing ever.”

“He really is musically inclined,” she added. “And he’s not shy.”

#squadgoals❤️ A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Dorsey, 34, and Rivera wed in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016. Last week, The Blast reported that the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.

It remains unclear if the dismissal means the pair is officially back together, though a source told E! News they “want to make it work for the sake of their son.”

In November, the couple told PEOPLE, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

In April, Dorsey told Momtastic that she and Dorsey are “very good at co-parenting.”

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she said. “We’re his parents.”

“If everybody looks at it that way, it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”