Naya Rivera Steps Out in Los Angeles Days After Arrest

Naya Rivera returned to Los Angeles following her arrest in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend.

The former Glee star stepped out in L.A. on Thursday and was spotted carrying a folder full of papers.

Rivera, 30, sported an all-black outfit for the outing and accessorized her long-sleeved shirt and leggings with an “ATL” baseball cap, large sunglasses and a sweatshirt, which she tied around her waist.

WENN

Her outing comes just days after Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey on the evening of Nov. 25 in Kanawha County, West Virginia, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to authorities, a deputy responded to a domestic violence complaint in Chesapeake, West Virginia. In the criminal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE, a Charleston, West Virginia, police deputy said that after he arrived on the scene, Dorsey, 34, said that his wife “had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street.” He had minor injuries consistent with his claims, and further showed authorities a video taken during the alleged incident.

In his 911 call, Dorsey said that Rivera was “out of control” and confirmed she was “getting physical.”

A media relations officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm that Rivera was intoxicated, but told PEOPLE “that’s what the officer on scene was lead to believe.” A field sobriety test did not occur.

In a video captured by local news station WOWK 13 (who was first to report the news), a soft-spoken Rivera is shown handcuffed and dressed down in a hoodie and dark pants while being arraigned. The outlet reports Rivera was released on a $1000 PR bond and picked up by her father-in-law.

On Tuesday, Dorsey addressed the incident in a statement on Twitter: “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. -RD”