Naya Rivera Spotted for the First Time Since Second Ryan Dorsey Divorce Filing

Naya Rivera was photographed on Thursday running errands in Los Angeles — the first time she’s been spotted since filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Dorsey again earlier this month.

The 30-year-old Glee alum was seen pushing a full grocery cart outside a Ralphs supermarket. She wore a head-to-toe black ensemble, including a Raiders cap, a zip-up sweatshirt and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey, 34, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 5, just over a week after she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit him while taking their 27-month-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey for a walk at the end of November.

Prior to that, she had filed for divorce in November 2016 — but in early October, The Blast reported that the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” she later told PEOPLE, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

In her latest divorce filing, Rivera cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the separation date as Nov. 24, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She requested joint legal and physical custody of Josey and asked that the court terminate both sides’ ability to get spousal support.

The filing came less than two weeks after the actress was arrested in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend. On Nov. 25, Dorsey called 911 about Rivera’s “out of control” behavior and requested that a police officer be dispatched to the scene.

During the phone call, Dorsey confirmed to the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

A media relations officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm that Rivera was intoxicated, but told PEOPLE “that’s what the officer on scene was lead to believe.” A field sobriety test did not occur.

Dorsey addressed the incident in a statement on Twitter on Nov. 28.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” he said. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life.”

Dorsey asked that everyone respect their privacy and treat them “with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love.”