Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey to Share Joint Custody of 2-Year-Old Son Josey

Naya Rivera and estranged husband Ryan Dorsey have reached a temporary custody agreement for their child amid their messy split.

Rivera, 30, and Dorsey, 34, will share joint custody of son Josey, 2, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” Rivera’s rep tells PEOPLE.

It’s been a dramatic few months for the family: Over Thanksgiving, the Glee star was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with Dorsey in West Virginia. She was released on bond.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The police deputy who arrived on the scene reported that Dorsey said his wife “had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE. He had minor injuries consistent with his claim and showed authorities a video taken during the alleged incident. In his 911 call, Dorsey said that Rivera was “out of control” and confirmed she was “getting physical.”

Naya Rivera's mug shot Courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after, the actress re-filed for divorce.

The couple wed in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. In September 2015, the pair welcomed Josey. Rivera first filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, but in early October, she filed a request for dismissal of the paperwork.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” she told PEOPLE, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

Ryan Dorsey (left) and son Josey Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Dorsey documented his Christmas spent with their son on social media.

“I’m so thankful for this little dude, my main man, the sweetest boy I know,” he captioned an Instagram video of their holiday celebrations.