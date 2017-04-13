Awkward! The Queens Leave Naya Rivera Hanging During Hilariously Bad Interview on RuPaul's Drag Race

— A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has a long history of putting its contestants in awkward situations. The first episode of season 5 saw contestants coming for each other’s wigs inside a dumpster as they fought over trashed fabric to use for a runway challenge, and the ladies of season 6 floundered in front of a live audience during a (mostly) painful stand-up comedy routine.

Now, four episodes into season 9, EW has an exclusive preview of Mama Ru again thrusting her girls into the realm of discomfort, tasking them with interviewing former Glee star Naya Rivera for a mock morning talk show — and the results are pretty disastrous.

In the clip, things get off to a promising start. Pleasantries are exchanged as Rivera wedges between anchors Peppermint and Trinity Taylor to promote her new book, Sorry Not Sorry, but things take a nasty turn when a nervous Charlie Hides asks the actress a harmless question about her claim that she lied to get a retail job before making it in Hollywood, but cuts her off with another question before she can get her answer out.

To make matters worse, none of the queens are following the teleprompter’s instructions, forcing Hides to take over and cut to commercial, something Rivera (and Hides’ fellow competitors) didn’t see coming, as the rest of the segment is filled with stale, dead air, punctuated only by Rivera — clearly embarrassed — asking if she’s supposed to exit the set.

“Do I get up now? Am I leaving?” she asks, looking off set for confirmation. Equally baffled, Taylor adds: “I’m confused. Peppermint’s confused. We’re all f—ing confused.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.