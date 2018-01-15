Naya Rivera Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Refiling for Divorce

Naya Rivera is back on the red carpet, nearly two months after she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her estranged husband Ryan Dorsey.

The Glee alum, 31, attended the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California, to promote the new YouTube show Step Up: High Water. Rivera smiled for photos, donning a blue miniskirt with knee-high boots and a band t-shirt.

“Im all about this look,” she captioned a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

The actress also took part in a panel discussion with her costars, director Adam Shankman and creator Holly Sorensen.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey, 34, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 5, just over a week after she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit him while taking their 2-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey for a walk at the end of November.

They agreed to temporary joint custody last month.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” Rivera’s rep told PEOPLE on Dec. 29.

Naya Rivera Frederick M. Brown/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for a Second Time

Prior to that, she had filed for divorce in November 2016 — but in early October, the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” she later told PEOPLE, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

In her latest divorce filing, Rivera cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the separation date as Nov. 24, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She requested joint legal and physical custody of Josey and asked that the court terminate both sides’ ability to get spousal support.

Naya Rivera and estranged husband Ryan Dorsey Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actress was arrested in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend after Dorsey called 911 about Rivera’s “out of control” behavior and requested that a police officer be dispatched to the scene. Dorsey confirmed to the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

Dorsey addressed the incident in a statement on Twitter on Nov. 28.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” he said. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life.”

Dorsey asked that everyone respect their privacy and treat them “with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love.”

Naya Rivera BACKGRID

Rivera was photographed last month running errands in Los Angeles, covering up in a head-to-toe black ensemble, including a Raiders cap, a zip-up sweatshirt and a pair of oversized sunglasses while pushing a shopping cart outside a Ralphs supermarket.