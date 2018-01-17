Naya Rivera‘s domestic battery charge has been dismissed.

The charge was dismissed on Jan. 16, prosecuting attorney Charles Miller tells PEOPLE. Her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, did not wish to press prosecution of her, TMZ first reported.

The 31-year-old Glee alum was arrested in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend after Dorsey called 911 about Rivera’s alleged “out of control” behavior and requested that a police officer be dispatched to the scene. Dorsey told the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present.

She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Dorsey while taking their 2-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey for a walk.

Dorsey, 34, addressed the incident in a statement on Twitter on Nov. 28. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” he said. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life.”

He asked that everyone respect their privacy and treat them “with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love.”

Just over a week after her arrest, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 5. In her latest divorce filing — she had filed for divorce in November 2016, but in early October, the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork — Rivera cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the separation date as Nov. 24, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She requested joint legal and physical custody of Josey and asked that the court terminate both sides’ ability to get spousal support.

At the end of December, the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement for their child amid their split: They will share joint custody of son Josey.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” Rivera’s rep told PEOPLE on Dec. 29.