Glee's Naya Rivera Auditions (on Instagram!) to Play Anita in West Side Story Remake

Naya Rivera is using the power of social media to try out for an iconic role.

The Glee alum is looking to nab a part in the Steven Spielberg-helmed West Side Story remake — and she’s putting her audition tape out there for all to see.

“@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition,” she captioned a video of herself on Instagram on Sunday. “Thought I’d try it this way.”

In the clip, Rivera, 31, announces that she’s singing for the role of Anita(made famous by Rita Moreno) from the 1961 Robert Wise street-gang musical before belting out a selection.

The casting call for the upcoming adaptation, first reported by Broadway World, was announced in January. The notice is seeking three Latino performers for the roles of Maria, Anita, and Bernardo, and a Caucasian actor for the role of Tony.

“Must be able to sing,” the notice reads. “Dance experience a plus.”

Rivera, who rose to fame on the hit Fox musical Glee, most recently starred in Step Up: High Water, a 10-episode YouTube Red series based on the Step Up film franchise.