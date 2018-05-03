Leona Lewis, Charles Esten & More to Headline National Memorial Day Concert on PBS

This Memorial Day, you can honor Americas real-life heroes — and watch powerful performances from your favorite singers.

PBS will broadcast the National Memorial Day Concert live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, hosted by Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise and featuring General Colin L. Powell, Charles Esten, Cynthia Erivo, Leona Lewis, Megan Hilty, Alfie Boe and Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, along with the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly.

Paul Morigi/Getty

Oscar winner Allison Janney and actress Mary McCormack will also participate in a segment honoring the 70th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act.

Plus, audiences will hear the stories of Leigh Ann Hester, the first woman to receive to Silver Star for combat; Korean War heroes Joe Annello and Hiroshi “Hersey” Miyamura; and Vietnam War veteran Bill Rider. Graham Green, John Corbett and Brian Tee will also appear.

PBS

The concert will be live-streamed on PBS, YouTube, Facebook and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as video on demand from May 28 to June 10.