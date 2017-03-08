Naomi Campbell Tearfully Remembers Late Friends George Michael, Whitney Houston and Princess Diana

When you have a career as long as Naomi Campbell‘s, chances are you’ve built a large network of fabulous famous friends.

So when the 46-year-old supermodel paid a visit to Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she naturally shared memories of some of her deceased celebrity pals — including George Michael, Whitney Houston, Princess Diana and Gianni Versace.

It was an episode filled with heartfelt moments, though it wasn’t always easy for Campbell.

She got especially emotional talking about Michael, whose Christmas Day death was revealed on Tuesday to be from natural causes. “Thank God that his family can just lay him to rest,” Campbell said, tearing up. “Because it’s been eight weeks.”

When asked about her favorite memory of Houston, Campbell shared a sweet story of the late singer performing at designer Gianni Versace’s funeral.

“She was Versace’s favorite artist,” Campbell said. “He wanted her to sing at his memorial at the Metropolitan museum and she sang a cappella. I remember I was sitting next to Elton John. She sang and this bird flew above – you know that skyline they have there? This bird just flew and Elton and I were like, ‘That’s Gianni.’ ”

While Campbell joked about how Houston threw a little shade towards Madonna — winking at her and saying ‘I heard I was Gianni’s favorite singer — Campbell said the Grammy winner was always very kind to her.

“She was very protective of me,” Campbell said. “She was such a great lady.”

During the hit Bravo talk show’s live streaming after show, Campbell also talked about visiting Princess Diana at Kensington Palace with fellow supermodels Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer.

“She opened the door herself and we were in shock!” Campbell said. “I saw her several times — she really was a lovely lady. She really was. And really curious to know about our world, and what went on in the fashion industry.”

“The last time I ever saw her was her telling me at Gianni Versace’s funeral how much she loved me and how sad she knew I was,” she added. “[She died later that year] in August.”

And as for any beef Campbell may have with Rihanna — whom she recently unfollowed on Instagram — Campbell said “we’re fine.”

Though she joked “I’m an actress now, Andy”— Campbell ultimately said she doesn’t have beef with anyone, “especially with black women, who are in the same thing and doing the same struggle.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (at 11:30 p.m. ET) on Bravo.