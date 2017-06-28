‘He Unloaded the Whole Gun on Him’: Nancy Grace Relives Horrific Murder of Her Late Fiancé

During a reading with Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry, Nancy Grace was forced to relive one of the darkest moments of her life — the brutal murder of her late fiancé, Keith Griffin.

At the beginning of the E! clip, Henry reported not being able to shake a “feeling of a situation getting out of hand and not going how intended it was intended to originally go.” When he continued, he even got so specific as to say “this comes across more so as a robbery that ends up being a homicide”— and he wasn’t far off from the truth.

This “robbery gone wrong” that Henry describes is eerily similar to Grace’s experience when she and Griffin were still in college.

“I’m sure you’re referring to my fiancé,” Grace said after listening to Henry’s reading. “[He] was murdered, we think, as a mugging.”

Then, Grace went on to describe the horrible ordeal of her husband-to-be dying at the hands of a disgruntled former co-worker.

“He had gotten a job over the summer, on a construction crew, actually, and a guy that had been fired from the job came back with a gun and he unloaded the whole gun on Keith around his face, neck and back. That’s what happened.”

As for the motive, Grace seemed to agree that it must have been a robbery, but she could only speculate as to the truth of the matter.

“It was not an argument,” she continued. “They didn’t really know each other at all.”

“I don’t know what the guy intended. I’m sure it wasn’t to go murder Keith, because he didn’t really know Keith, but he did murder Keith,” she shared.

According to the Observer, Griffin’s murder happened back in the summer of 1980 when his former co-worker shot him and took $35 from his wallet; Grace was only 19 years old at the time.

You can watch Grace’s account of the incident in the clip above and see new episodes of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry on Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!