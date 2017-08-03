TV

The Most Naked Moments from Last Night’s Wild, Drunken Episode of Real Housewives Of New York City

The Housewives just couldn’t seem to keep their clothes on during their tequila-filled trip to Mexico, which was featured in Wednesday’s episode

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Bethenny Frankel Leads the Charge
Bravo

 Bathenny Leads the Charge

In true Bethenny Frankel fashion, the 46-year-old was the first of the ladies to strip down during their action-packed trip to Puerto Vallarta – which came to a close in Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

After flashing her breasts to the crew, Frankel peeled off her swimsuit and jumped into the pool completely nude.

2 of 6

Bravo

Sun's Out, Breasts Out?

As she geared up to strip down, Frankel poked fun at Luann D’Agostino, pretending to call her husband, Tom D'Agostino.

"Tom! The girls want me to show my titties! Is that okay, Tom?" Frankel said, while pretending to hold a phone to her ear.

During her performance, she took off her bikini top, exposing her breasts.

3 of 6

Bravo

...More Bethenny

Once in the pool, Frankel continued to flaunt her fit figure -- even in the midst of a tearful conversation with (a slightly more clothed) Ramona Singer.

4 of 6

Sonja Morgan Just Had to Join the Fun
Bravo

Sonja Just Had to Join the Fun

Sonja Morgan, 53, appeared to have the time of her life as she lounged poolside with the other women. The visibly tipsy reality TV star grabbed Luann D’Agostino, but not before beckoning her pal over with her legs spread wide open.

"I love tequila!" she yelled. "I love Luann!"

5 of 6

Sonja, Sonja, Sonja
Bravo

Sonja, Sonja, Sonja

It took just a few drinks for Morgan, 53, to show off her birthday suit.

After taking a swig from a large pitcher, Morgan shed her dress and followed Frankel into the pool.

She briefly emerged from the water to grab her drink.

6 of 6

Bravo

Swimsuit Struggles

As the crazy evening came to a close, the girls struggled to dress Morgan, who was pretty intoxicated. After a difficult (and very revealing) effort to put Morgan in a bikini, the girls realized the swimsuit didn't even belong to the star.

"Is that my bathing suit?" Frankel asked after emerging from the pool. "If you're gonna steal my bathing suit you better wear it right."

See Also

More

More