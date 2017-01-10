The 11 Most Naked Moments in Bachelor Nation History

WHEN CORINNE DECIDED SHE SHOULD TAKE OFF HER TOP, TOO

Although her theme didn't require her to be topless for the shoot — she had to be a “beach bride” — Corinne refused to stand by as another girl got to be naked. So, she proceeded to remove her bikini top during her own photoshoot so that she could “pull a Janet Jackson” and have Nick cradle her bare breasts in his hands from behind.