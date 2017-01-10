The 11 Most Naked Moments in Bachelor Nation History
Nick Viall’s not the only one to strip down on his journey for love
1 of 11
WHEN NICK AND THE LADIES STRIPPED DOWN FOR A PHOTOSHOOT ON A GROUP DATE
On Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, things got steamy during the second episode when the first group date was a bridal-themed photo shoot. While most of the shoots were clothed, Brittany and Nick dressed up as Adam and Eve ... and the result was quite revealing.
2 of 11
WHEN CORINNE DECIDED SHE SHOULD TAKE OFF HER TOP, TOO
Although her theme didn't require her to be topless for the shoot — she had to be a “beach bride” — Corinne refused to stand by as another girl got to be naked. So, she proceeded to remove her bikini top during her own photoshoot so that she could “pull a Janet Jackson” and have Nick cradle her bare breasts in his hands from behind.
3 of 11
WHEN DANIEL STRIPPED DOWN, JUST BECAUSE
One of the most highly underrated contestants on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Daniel stripped down to his underwear on the very first episode (!) and jumped into the pool. Talk about making a splash.
4 of 11
WHEN ONE GROUP DATE HAD EVERYONE STRIP DOWN (FOR SCIENCE)
On season 20 of The Bachelor, one of Ben Higgins' group dates involved everyone stripping down to their underwear (of course) to have their chemistry with Ben tested at the "the Love Lab." Seems legit.
5 of 11
WHEN BEN'S FIRST DATE WAS IN A HOT DUB
Ben, who is now happily engaged to the winner of his season, Lauren Bushnell, went on his very first televised date with Caila Quinn, which included a hot tub component.
6 of 11
WHEN JILLIAN ANDERSON'S SHORTS WERE VERY TINY, AND WE LOVED HER FOR IT
A running gag among the editors on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor was to blur Jillian's, erm, parts, even when she was wearing clothes. Girl, we love cut-offs, too.
7 of 11
WHEN COURTNEY AND BEN WENT SKINNY-DIPPING
On season 16 of The Bachelor, Courtney interupted Ben Flajnik's date with another girl to take him skinny-dipping with him. In her memoir, I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends, she writes, "Yes, Ben and I did have sex in the ocean. On-camera. It was immediate but it was only for about twenty seconds, and um, it was just the tip."
8 of 11
WHEN THE CONTESTANTS HAD TO SYNCHRONIZE SWIM
On season 2 of Bachelor Pad, the contestants had a take a very intense synchronized swim class, a.k.a. a clumsily engineered excuse to show off their rock hard abs.
9 of 11
WHEN THIS HAPPENED
The women and then-Bachelor Juan Pablo stripped down for a sexy photo shoot to benefit "Models n Mutts," an animal charity. The reason why wearing bathing suits was an integral component of the shoot? We may never know.
10 of 11
WHEN WOMEN COMPETING IN BATHING SUITS WAS SIMPLY A BIG THEME IN GENERAL
Yet another skantily clad group date, this time on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor: the women had to ride tractors in their bikinis. How else was he supposed to find The One??
11 of 11
WHEN THEY ALL STRIPPED DOWN FOR A POOL PARTY
Finally, an appropriate reason to be wearing bikinis! On Season 15 of The Bachelor, Brad Womack had the women over to his mansion to partake in some good old-fashioned pool party activities.
