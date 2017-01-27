Naked and Afraid Unveils Season 7 Twists — Including a Real-Time Episode on Facebook

Naked and Afraid is coming back with a twist — and you’ll be able to watch some of it unfold in real time.

During the show’s seventh season, two super fans will participate in the Naked and Afraid experience. The show will document it in real time and share the footage daily on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

It’ll be a big change from the traditional episodes, which are taped far in advance and then edited — and blurred — by the production company.

It’s one of several twists that the Discovery Channel is unveiling next season, which premieres on Sunday, March 5.

“Look out for a surprising twist this season,” a press release reads, “as one duo discovers that they are not alone!” (We assume that the twist doesn’t include zombies, but we’re totally on board if it does.)

Harsh Reality

Despite the twists, the Discovery Channel is not changing the show’s basic format in which two buck naked participants — a male and a female — are dropped into some of the world’s harshest environments with one survival item each and a canvas bag that covers up very little of the nudity.

It’s a formula that works. Naked and Afraid is America’s No. 1 cable survival show, and it has spawned a number of high-profile parodies.

Yet despite its title, Naked and Afraid is really not about the nudity. (Participants have told PEOPLE again and again that hookups don’t happen out there.) The show is an extreme adventure that pits two people against the worst that nature has to offer. Last season, audiences saw biting bugs, horrible weather and huge spiders.

And fun fact: these people really are alone. A minimal camera crew follows them during the day, but as night falls, the cameramen retreat to a base camp, leaving the survivalists with nothing but some handheld cameras and a walkie talkie in case of an emergency.

Will this season’s survivalists have the emotional strength and drive to endure these grueling conditions?

Naked and Afraid premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.