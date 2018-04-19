Jungle Love? Two 'Super Hot' Naked and Afraid Survivalists Develop an Instant Attraction

Everyone always asks the same question about Naked and Afraid: “Do the participants ever hook up?”

PEOPLE has asked that question more than once before, and always received the same answer. The women told us no. Then the men told us no. Everyone says that they do not hook up while naked in the jungle. Everyone smells bad. They’re hungry. They’re uncomfortable. Everyone smells bad. We’re not entirely buying it, but okay.

Everyone always acknowledges that it could happen, if the participants found each other attractive.

On the next episode of the long-running reality show, the partners meet for the first time in Nicaragua. Wes has long flowing hair and a square jaw. Leah has a bright smile and several tattoos. The attraction is palpable and instant.

“He looks like Tarzan,” Leah tells the camera. “And that’s really good.”

Wes seems happy with his partner as well. “She seems strong and friendly,” he tells the camera. “And, uh, she’s super hot.”

As the participants head into the jungle, they banter a little bit as they get to know each other. “Wes seems pretty confident,” Leah says to the camera. “I haven’t run the idea of jungle love past him yet, but it’s a possibility for me.”

Faced with the possibility of the show’s first love connection, the people at the Discovery Channel just couldn’t help themselves. In the above promo, they have taken a page out of the 2000s dating show Blind Date and mashed it up with Naked and Afraid. (Don’t worry, survivalists: This is just a fun promo. The full episode will include floods, bull sharks and big cats. This is still the hardcore show you’re used to.)

The newest episode of Naked and Afraid airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.