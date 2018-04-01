Naked and Afraid Survivalist Goes Into a Food Coma After Starving for 12 Days

For anyone who has watched even five minutes of Naked and Afraid, the fact that competitors will face extreme hunger is no surprise. And, in an upcoming episode, one survivalist deals with just that.

On Sunday’s new episode, Gary Golding gets lucky. While hunting in Jalapao, Brazil, he finds a bounty of root vegetables on Day 12.

As he collects them in his bag, he snacks on them, noting how sweet they taste, and likening the feast to “Thanksgiving.” Soon, however, he pays the price.

As the camera rolls, Golding loses his train of thought, and then collapses into the dirt, falling into a deep sleep.

The announcer explains that the sudden release of sugar into his body has triggered a release of serotonin, which has caused his body to shut down.

It’s yet another reminder that Naked and Afraid is not for the faint of heart.

Discovery Channel

In most locations, there is very little food — and even when resources are available, it takes a lot of effort to find sustenance. Contestants lose anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds during the 21-day adventure.

Past survivalists have dealt with horrible weather and flesh-eating bacteria, while one contestant was even stung by a yellowjacket in the most unfortunate of areas.

Naked and Afraid airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel.