Naked and Afraid’s Matt Wright: Meeting Nude Women in the Jungle Was ‘Primal,’ but Not Sexual

Naked and Afraid XL continues on Sunday night. The show started out with 9 people, but multiple injuries have forced three paritipants to either quit or be evacuated. In last week’s episode, two of the men went exploring — and came across a camp with two women.

So how did they get along? There’s an exclusive clip above, and we got some inside info from Naked and Afraid participant Matt Wright. He shares with PEOPLE what it’s like for two naked men to meet two naked women in the rainforest.

The first few minutes of Naked and Afraid are always awkward. You don’t know where to look. You avoid eye contact — and you don’t want to be caught staring anywhere else, either.

During my first time doing Naked and Afraid in Thailand, I was paired with a woman named Lindsay Boisclair. After that, I went to Belize for a short Naked and Afraid experience with PEOPLE’s Steve Helling. During this season of Naked and Afraid XL, I was initially matched with two guys — but now we found the camp of two nude women.

So yes, I have met a lot of naked people.

I had just spent two weeks naked in the jungle with another dude. It was no longer odd; it was just our reality.

We decided to explore more parts of the jungle for the other groups. When we smelled the campfire, we knew we were close. We snuck up even closer and I swear I could smell a feminine presence. (They smelled much better than Russell and I did.)

Two naked women emerged out of a green cave of palm leaves. They were smiling from ear to ear. They looked so clean and civilized; they looked like princesses compared to us.

Guys avoid eye contact when meeting each other naked. But with the new girls, Amber and Gio, we all laughed and checked each other out, looking each other up and down. We were like jungle creatures. Being nude surrounded by a couple naked woman felt very natural and comfortable.

Now, I know where your mind is at right now. Let me clear this up: It was a warm and welcoming presence, but there was nothing sexual about it. That’s not what the experience is about, which is something you truly have to experience to understand.

Soon, we had all grown so accustomed to being naked that there was never any thought about covering up. We laughed and carried on like old friends. There’s something very primal about being in a jungle tribe with women. Amber and Gio went down the hill and yelled something up to us. My body tensed up as I prepared to rescue a woman in distress — yet they were not in danger. I had become so primal that every sound they made in the distance I turned to make sure that they were ok.

It’s actually an incredible way to meet someone; you don’t judge by clothing or jewelry. You’re stripped to your core, and you open up and meet people for who they are. This might be worth a try at your next office staff meeting.

So I encourage that everyone meet each other naked — as long as you use full discretion before attempting it. It’s not always acceptable.

Naked and Afraid XL airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on Discovery Channel.