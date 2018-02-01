The Drama Is Real in First Look at Music City, a Laguna Beach-Style Reality Show in Nashville

Let the rain fall down, because the stars of Laguna Beach creator Adam DiVello’s new reality show are coming clean — this time, in Nashville.

CMT’s docuseries Music City follows Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson, and Alisa as they seek country music stardom, true love and more down in Tennessee.

“They’re cool, sexy, fun, ambitious, confident, and, above all, deeply authentic adults,” according to the network. “Entering the next chapter of their lives, they’re faced with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, their relationships, and their futures, as they navigate the rocky road on the journey of self-discovery.”

In the teaser trailer released Thurday, Rachyl argues with her husband Kerry over touring on the road instead of staying home with their family, Jessica and Jackson get set up on a blind date and Alisa tries to realize her dreams.

Music City premieres March 1 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.