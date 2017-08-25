The Cast of Murphy Brown: Where Are They Now?

JAY THOMAS

Though he only appeared in a handful of episodes, Thomas — also known for Cheers and Mork & Mindy — left an impression as talk show host and Murphy Brown love interest Jerry Gold. He stayed quite busy after his time on the series ended, most recently appearing on Ray Donovan and hosting an eponymous show on SiriusXM. He died in August 2017 at the age of 69 after battling cancer; he is survived by his wife and three sons.