The Cast of Murphy Brown: Where Are They Now?
With the passing of Jay Thomas, we’re catching up with the rest of the TV series’ stars
By Kate Hogan
CANDICE BERGEN
Already a successful movie actress and model, Bergen took on the role of FYI TV news reporter Murphy Brown in 1988. Once the series ended, the five-time Emmy winner hosted Exhale with Candice Bergen on the Oxygen network and picked up roles in Miss Congeniality and on Boston Legal, among others. The 71-year-old has been married to her second husband, Marshall Rose, since 2000, and has a daughter, Chloe, from her first marriage to Louis Malle.
FAITH FORD
Ford, a.k.a. Corky Sherwood, found fame on soap operas before joining Murphy Brown for its entire 10-year run. She later went on to costar with Kelly Ripa in the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith before scoring roles in films including The Pacifier and Prom and the TV series Carpoolers. Married to second husband Campion Murphy since 1998, the 52-year-old has one son.
JAY THOMAS
Though he only appeared in a handful of episodes, Thomas — also known for Cheers and Mork & Mindy — left an impression as talk show host and Murphy Brown love interest Jerry Gold. He stayed quite busy after his time on the series ended, most recently appearing on Ray Donovan and hosting an eponymous show on SiriusXM. He died in August 2017 at the age of 69 after battling cancer; he is survived by his wife and three sons.
CHARLES KIMBROUGH
Kimbrough already had a Tony nomination under his belt when he joined the Murphy Brown cast as esteemed reporter Jim Dial. He appeared in a handful of movies and TV episodes after the series ended its run, and has made several returns to the stage since, too. The 81-year-old was twice married to fellow actresses.
JOE REGALBUTO
Regalbuto had been acting for a decade when he was cast as FYI reporter Frank Fontana. He went on to direct a handful of Murphy Brown episodes before appearing on series like Ally McBeal, Side Order of Life and Castle and directing dozens more TV shows, including George Lopez and Hot in Cleveland. Married with three children, he just turned 67.
GRANT SHAUD
As executive producer Miles Silverberg, Shaud was on Murphy Brown for nine of its 10 seasons. The 56-year-old's more recent credits include the TV shows Oliver Beene and Younger.
PAT CORLEY
Corley played the beloved owner of Phil's bar, where the FYI crew spent their off hours. He'd been on everything from Roots and Hill Street Blues to Magnum, P.I. and Starsky and Hutch before joining Murphy Brown, and remained out of the spotlight in the years after. The twice-married actor and father of five died in 2006 at the age of 76.
ROBERT PASTORELLI
Pastorelli racked up dozens of acting credits before being cast on Murphy Brown as Brown's philosophical house painter, Eldin Bernecky. During his run on the show, he appeared in films like Michael and Eraser, and made a return to theater, where he'd first started out, post-Murphy Brown. The father of two died of a drug overdose in 2004 at the age of 49.
LILY TOMLIN
Tomlin joined the show in its final years as producer Kay Carter-Shepley. Already famous for myriad roles, she moved on to The West Wing, Desperate Housewives and most recently, the Netflix series Grace & Frankie with Jane Fonda. The 77-year-old has been with wife Jane Wagner since 1971.
