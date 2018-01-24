Murphy Brown Is Returning with Candice Bergen to CBS

Yes, you read that right. And Candice Bergen is coming back, too!

CBS announced today that it has given a 13-episode, series production commitment to a revival of Murphy Brown, the network’s classic comedy that starred Bergen as an investigative journalist. The network is promising that the series will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Original creator Diane English will serve as writer/executive producer for the multi-camera sitcom for Warner Bros. TV. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

WATCH: Candice Bergen Went On a Blind Date with Trump

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS from 1988 to 1998, the comedy received 62 Emmy nominations with 18 wins. Bergen won five Emmy Awards before deciding to take herself out of the running for more because, well, she was positively sick with trophies.

CBS’ decision to bring back Murphy Brown comes at a time when the broadcast networks are finally following Netflix’s lead by reviving popular old comedies. NBC has already brought back Will & Grace with great results, and anticipation is strong for the revival of Roseanne on ABC.