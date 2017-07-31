Oops, They Did It Again! MTV to Debut TRL Revival This Fall

The dream of the late ’90s is alive on MTV! The network announced Sunday it will debut a revamped version of TRL, or Total Request Live, in October.

Like its predecessor, the show — formerly a flagship program for MTV when it ran from 1998-2008 — will broadcast from a studio in Times Square, MTV president Chris McCarthy told the New York Times. Original host Carson Daly will not appear; instead, the new series will have a rotation of hosts.

TRL was a fixture of the late ’90s and early ’00s, at a time when artists such as Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Eminem, *NSYNC, blink-182, Korn, and Limp Bizkit, among others, ruled the airwaves. The show featured the day’s most requested videos, which viewers voted on by phone or online.

The move is the latest change MTV has made to its programming, including adding television shows into what was formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards and creating gender-neutral categories at both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

This isn’t the first time MTV has resurrected TRL since the show went off the air. Back in 2016, the network created Total Registration Live under the TRL moniker to encourage voter registration.

The TRL revival is set to premiere this October on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com