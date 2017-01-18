Survivor Meets The Hunger Games as 10 Strangers Vie for $1 Million on Stranded with a Million Dollars

Move over, Survivor! See ya later, Hunger Games! There’s a new survival-of-the-fittest competition on the block and $1 million in prize money at stake … if the castaways play their cards right.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming MTV reality series Stranded with a Million Dollars, and it’s safe to say the wild premise has attracted a ragtag crew of young adventurers.

So how does it work? The series drops 10 strangers on an island with nothing but the clothes on their backs and $1 million in cash. Those who survive for 40 days — tested to the limit with demanding physical challenges — get to split the money as their prize.

There are no eliminations, but, of course, there’s a catch — and that’s where things get interesting. The contestants can buy all of the survival supplies and essential items they desire, but everything is crazy expensive: think $1,000 for bottled water, $5,000 for a mosquito net, $10,000 for a machete and $30,000 for a two-person tent.

All decisions to make a purchase require a group majority and the cost comes out of their shared prize money — and if the trailer is any indication, that leads to some contentious back-and-forth among the cast, which is is made up of five men and five women that range from ages 18–25.

Adding another layer of isolation for the competitors, the show relies largely on retrofitted drone cameras and robo-cam technology to capture the adventure in the most fly-on-the-wall way possible.

“This is the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced,” says one contestant, as the muddied, bloodied cast trek their way through forests and mountains.

Each participant is free to throw in the towel and leave the island at any point by shooting a flare gun, and at one point in the trailer, the pressure gets to one of the contestants, who begs to be sent home.

Ultimately, one participant puts it best: “I’m losing my mind out here, man,” he bemoans. “It gets rough.”

Stranded with a Million Dollars premieres Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.