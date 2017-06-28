MTV's Ridiculousness Star Sterling 'Steelo' Brim's 3-Year-Old Nephew Dies After Drowning in Pool

MTV’s Ridiculousness co-host Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s 3-year-old nephew died after drowning in a swimming pool, PEOPLE confirms.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirms that Justin Robert Brim Jr. fell into the deep end of Sterling’s pool at his home in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Winter, 3-year-old Justin and his family were visiting the MTV star from Chicago.

“He did not know how to swim,” Winter tells PEOPLE. According to Winter, at around 11:40 a.m., Justin was discovered in the pool and removed from the water. The adults on the scene attempted to perform CPR on Justin before paramedics arrived and transported the child to the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

According to Winter, an autopsy was performed and the final cause of death was ruled to be accidental drowning.

Hardly Home but we always Reppin! Me and my nephew Justin hanging out this Thanksgiving Break A post shared by Steelo Brim (@steelobrim) on Dec 2, 2014 at 4:14pm PST

My niece and nephew are the CUTEST!!! A post shared by Steelo Brim (@steelobrim) on Nov 2, 2015 at 12:37pm PST

TMZ was the first to report the news.

“Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident,” Sterling, 29, told the outlet. “We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning.”

A rep for Sterling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.