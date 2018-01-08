MTV Renews Floribama Shore for Season 2

Do you like watching people party in the Florida Panhandle but worry that the party is going to end? MTV has some news you can use: This party will not stop. At least for a while.

The network announced on Monday that it has renewed MTV Floribama Shore for a second season. Season 2 of the reality series, which consists of 20 episodes, will hit the air starting this summer.

From the producers of Jersey Shore — which, by the way, is being rebooted — Floribama Shore features eight young adults tearing up Panama City Beach. The show launched in November, with its premiere ranking as the network’s highest-rated series debut in three years.

The season 1 finale of Floribama Shore airs tonight at 10 p.m. on MTV.