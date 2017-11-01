8 Housemates Hook Up, Fight & Party in MTV's Floribama Shore Trailer: 'I Just Wanna Have 1-Night Stands'

“Everyone knows” Panama City Beach, Florida, according to a cast member in MTV’s upcoming Floribama Shore. And if they don’t, they’re about to.

MTV dropped the first trailer Tuesday, and just like its delightfully trashy predecessor Jersey Shore, the reality show promises shots, fist fights, one-night stands and … a wiccan?

We also see the eight housemates gym and tan — jury’s out on if they’re filming doing laundry.

An official synopsis indicates the Florida Panhandle is the hottest beach destination in the Gulf Coast and promises twentysomethings Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will “party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer,” each of them “armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.”

Floribama Shore debuts Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.