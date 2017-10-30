MTV Reviving Jersey Shore Franchise in Florida Panhandle

MTV is shotgunning new life into the franchise that forever inspired a nation to use the words “gym,” “tan,” and “laundry” as verbs.

The network announced Monday plans to revive its Shore property where the Florida Panhandle meets the beaches of Alabama. Eight housemates will band together for eight episodes of drunken fun on Floribama Shore, which premieres its debut episode later this year.

An official synopsis indicates “Floribama” is the hottest beach destination in the Gulf Coast, with the oceanside hamlet of Panama City Beach serving as the backdrop for most of the series, throughout which a handful of twentysomethings will “party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer,” each of them “armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.”

MTV Floribama Shore debuts Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Check out the list of cast members and the logo below, and watch the show’s first teaser trailer above.

Jeremiah Buoni:22, Amelia Island, FL

Codi Butts:25, Westminster, SC

Kortni Gilson:21, Panama City Beach, FL

Aimee Hall:24, Perdido, AL

Kirk Medas:25, Atlanta, GA

Nilsa Prowant:23, Panama City Beach, FL

Candace Rice:24, Memphis, TN

Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL