MTV Alum Clay Adler Commits Suicide at Age 27: Report

MTV alum Clay Adler committed suicide last month at the age of 27, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Adler, who starred on eight episodes of MTV’s Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County in 2007, went to the desert with friends on March 25, where the group was shooting. He reportedly turned a gun and shot himself in the head while in the middle of firing.

TMZ reports that he passed away a day later on March 26 in the hospital from the gunshot wound, and no drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

Adler aspired to work in the entertainment industry, according to the OC Register. “I’m hoping (the show) will kind of jump start it. I’m interested in the whole aspect, whether it be in front of the camera or behind,” Adler said in 2007 about starring on the MTV reality series.

He also appeared in TV movie The Fish Tank (2009) and an episode of Make It or Break It (2009).

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, open 24 hours a day.

