The Most Dramatic Bachelor and Bachelorette Exits of All Time

THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 9: BROOKS

"I have great connections with Chris and Drew, but my feelings for Brooks are set apart from the other guys. When I'm with Brooks, I do see my future," Desiree Hartsock told cameras of her final three. Brooks Forester, however, was less sure – and he felt increasingly uncomfortable with the notion of proposing to her at the end of the show. After expressing his uncertainties to host Chris Harrison, who told him he needed to "be a man," Brooks confronted Hartsock and said he couldn't go through with it. Des broke down sobbing, saying how in love she was with him, and after the incident, she even considered quitting her own season. "Honestly, for me, it's over," she said. (It wasn't – Des would eventually go on to marry Chris.)