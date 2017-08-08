'We're Not Breaking Up': Rachel Lindsay & Peter Kraus Sob as They Can't Get on the Same Page in Bachelorette Finale
The Most Dramatic Bachelor and Bachelorette Exits of All Time
We're looking back at the dating shows' most memorable departures
Surprise! Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Are Expecting Their First Child Together
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 13: PETER
It’s safe to say Bachelor Nation will be hurting for a while after this one. During the season 13 finale, Rachel Lindsay and runner-up Peter Kraus sat down for one of the most raw, painful conversations in franchise history before they were finally forced to come to the realization that neither one was fully willing to compromise: Peter wasn’t ready to propose, and Rachel wasn’t prepared to walk away without a ring on her finger. With that, they said their final goodbyes — but not without exchanging “I love you’s” between tear-soaked kisses.
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 12: CHASE
Just when Chase McNary decided to take his romance with JoJo Fletcher to the next level by saying those three little words, the Bachelorette sent him home – on the couple's Fantasy Suite date. "I get a fantasy suite card and then I get sent home," the 27-year-old said to cameras after Fletcher, who tearfully revealed to McNary, admitting, "I wanted to fall in love with you." An emotional McNary added, "So many highs just to end on such a low all because I said 'I love you.' I should have never said that. Why did I do that? I'm embarrassed, and I'm heartbroken."
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 11: IAN
After weeks of pining after Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ian Thompson just couldn't handle that she wasn't as interested in him as she was in some of the other men. "I don't understand why Kaitlyn wouldn't want a Princeton graduate, former model that defied death and has been around the world a couple times," he told cameras, and then said worse to Kaitlyn's face: "I question your intentions. I really see you as a surface-level person at this stage." So, she told him that he needed to go. Ian's last words in the car home? "Oh man, I need to have sex." Classy, dude.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 17: ASHLEE
AshLee Frazier, the second runner-up on Sean Lowe's season, was completely blindsided by her dramatic elimination – during the Women Tell All episode, she called him a fake "frat boy," while Sean fired back that she wasn't fun enough to make the final two. Then AshLee accused Sean of confessing to her that he didn't have feelings for the other two women. Drama for days.
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 9: BROOKS
"I have great connections with Chris and Drew, but my feelings for Brooks are set apart from the other guys. When I'm with Brooks, I do see my future," Desiree Hartsock told cameras of her final three. Brooks Forester, however, was less sure – and he felt increasingly uncomfortable with the notion of proposing to her at the end of the show. After expressing his uncertainties to host Chris Harrison, who told him he needed to "be a man," Brooks confronted Hartsock and said he couldn't go through with it. Des broke down sobbing, saying how in love she was with him, and after the incident, she even considered quitting her own season. "Honestly, for me, it's over," she said. (It wasn't – Des would eventually go on to marry Chris.)
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 7: BEN
Bachelorette Ashley Hebert basically made Ben Flajnik propose to her – he got down on one knee and the whole shebang – before sending him home in one of the most shocking finales in Bachelorette history. "You can't leave something like this on good terms. It's not possible," Ben told her, right before walking away in a silent fury.
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 8: KALON
You do not trash talk a mother's kids – especially not if you're courting said mother. After a contestant informed Emily Maynard that suitor Kalon McMahon had referred to her kids as "baggage," she confronted him in front of everyone, sending Kalon home and lashing out at the other contestants for not telling her about Kalon's views earlier. "If you'd asked me about Ricki you'd see that she's the furthest thing from baggage. Get the f--- out!" Mic dropped.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 17: DES
When Sean Lowe gave his third (and final) rose to Catherine Guidici, Desiree Hartsock immediately burst into tears, telling Sean he made a huge mistake and begging him to take her back. "It was an excruciating, confusing and emotional night, and I was just praying that I wouldn't regret my decision," Lowe blogged afterward.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 13: MOLLY
Finally, a dramatic exit that has a (mostly) happy ending! When Jason Mesnick didn't give Molly Malaney the rose in the finale and proposed to Melissa Rycroft, Molly was beyond devastated – and, it turns out, so was he. Six weeks later, Jason ended it with Melissa to reunite with Molly, and the couple tied the knot in 2010.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 18: ANDI
Andi Dorfman famously dumped Bachelor Juan Pablo after spending a night with him in the Fantasy Suite, which she referred to as a "nightmare." She proceeded to call him out on all his less-than-gentlemanly behavior, like when he told her she only made it to the final three "by default" and when he talked nonstop about fellow contestant Clare in the Fantasy Suite. Basically, Andi accused him of not knowing her at all. Then, she peaced. Next stop? The Bachelorette, season 10.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 14: ROZLYN
Proof that receiving a rose doesn't mean you're safe: Contestant Rozlyn Papa got kicked off for having a romantic relationship with a producer after making it through a rose ceremony. "She had a physical relationship with a producer on our show," host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE at the time. "You cannot do that. There is no gray area … Other girls on the show saw it." Jake Pavelka, the season's hunky pilot bachelor, was beyond bummed. "When he told me the news, my heart dropped and I felt numb," Jake said. "I had started to develop feelings for Rozlyn and that's why I had given her a rose."
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 6: KASEY
Damn, that's cold – literally. Ali Fedotowsky dumped Kasey Kahl and left him alone on a glacier in Iceland, just days after he'd gotten a 6-in. tattoo on his wrist to commemorate his devotion to her.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 7: BENTLEY
"[Staying] is not an option for me," the world's biggest Bachelor villain, Bentley Williams, told cameras right before sitting down with Ashley Hebert to lie and say he was leaving because he couldn't bear to be apart from his daughter any longer. Before the deed, he told cameras, "So I'm going to make Ashley cry. I hope my hair looks okay!"
THE BACHELOR SEASON 17: LINDSAY
Dressed in an elegant David Meister gown and super high Badgley Mischka pumps, contestant Lindsay Yenter's initial reaction to not receiving the final rose from Sean Lowe was to make a move that had ladies around the country nodding and clapping in recognition – she took off the damn heels.
THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 6: JUSTIN
Officially one of the most uncomfortable moments in Bachelor franchise history – Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky confronted suitor Justin Rego about the fact that he had a long-term girlfriend back at home. Um, what?! We thought the premise of The Bachelorette was pretty clear – come single, leave engaged or heartbroken. The confrontation got even more dramatic when Ali revealed that Justin's girlfriend had called her on the phone and told her she'd found out Justin had been cheating on her with another girl from their hometown.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 18: CLARE
As one of the most controversial bachelors in Bachelor history, it makes sense that we have another dramatic exit – this one, from Clare Crowley. In the finale, Juan Pablo whispered to Clare that he loved "f---ing" her, but didn't know her. Really, bro? Naturally, she flipped out – and got out.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 11: DEANNA
In a shocking turn of events, Brad Womack rejected both of his two remaining suitors – Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas – though DeAnna's exit was significantly more dramatic. She thought she had been chosen the moment she found out Jenni had been sent home – causing her to light up and smile – even though her fate would be the exact same. "When he told her that he had just sent me home, she just had the biggest smile on her face, and I think she felt so happy inside. Just watching her get her dreams and feelings crushed too … that was rough for me," said Jenni on After the Final Rose.
THE BACHELOR SEASON 7: SARAH
When Charlie didn't give her the rose, Sarah W. just could. Not. Let. It. Go. She simply couldn't fathom how he had chosen the other two girls over her. "Charlie just wasted two roses … I'm a way better catch than either of them. Charlie just made a huge mistake … It just sickens me," she told cameras, seconds later embarking on a lengthy monologue about how being beautiful is a curse and that had she been uglier, maybe she'd have received a rose. Okay, Sarah W. Think that.
