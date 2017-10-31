Today! Live with Kelly and Ryan! The View! See Which Morning Show Cohosts Dressed Up for Halloween

Presenting the (broadcast) kings of queens of Halloween

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 17

DISNEY/ABC

STRANGER VIBES

Andy Cohen stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to serve as the Dustin to cohosts Kelly Ripa's Eleven and Ryan Seacrest's Mike in this ode to Stranger Things.

2 of 17

DISNEY/ABC

AN EPIC MEETING

Ripa slips into a platinum wig to channel Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen as Seacrest smolders as Jaime Lannister.

3 of 17

DISNEY/ABC

A TALE OF TWO HANDMAIDS

Leave it to Ripa and Seacrest to make their Handmaid's Tale-inspired getups super-stylish for their turn in The Real Handmaids of Manhattan.

4 of 17

DISNEY/ABC

REALITY LIFE

Ripa's Kim Kardashian West and Seacrest's Kylie Jenner gear up to help the Property Brothers stars with a tiny home renovation ... but first, a selfie!

5 of 17

David M. Russell//Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

GOING LIVE

Ripa pokes fun at her Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost by dressing up as Seacrest on his eponymous radio show.

6 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

OPPOSITE DAY

The resemblance is uncanny! The cohosts dress up as each other on their Live Halloween special.

7 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

GOING WAY, WAY BACK

Talk about a throwback! Ripa and Seacrest take a page out of their childhoods and dress as their younger selves.

8 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

WHO'S WHO?

Excuse us while we attempt to tell the difference between Ripa, Seacrest and Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott as the foursome transform into Wonder Woman.

9 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

GUARDIAN ANGELS

Posing with Angelo Beans, the winner of Live's Annual Halloween Costume Contest, Ripa and Seacrest channel Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora and Peter Quill.

10 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

MAKE ME OVER

The Live cohosts get an over-the-top makeup tutorial from Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger).

11 of 17

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

TERRIFIC THREESOME

Ballinger takes a break from her Miranda Sings persona to become Wizard of Oz's Dorothy as Seacrest poses as "Pete the Dragon" and Ripa turns into a cat to recreate throwback costumes from their childhoods.

12 of 17

Lou Rocco/ABC

ONCE UPON A VIEW

On a special Halloween episode of The View entitled "Once Upon a View," the cast dressed up as children's book characters. Pictured here with guests JB Smoove (as the Mad Hatter), cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Meghan McCain as Mother Goose, the Very Hungry Caterpillar and Little Red Riding Hood, respectively.

13 of 17

Lou Rocco/ABC

THE FAB FOUR

The View cohosts Sunny Hostin channeled the White Witch from The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe as Joy Behar and Paula Faris transformed into Pinocchio and Waldo, respectively. The trio was joined by guest by Good Witch Yvette Nicole Brown.

14 of 17

NBC/Twitter

COUNTRY STRONG

Hello, Dolly! Matt Lauer's Dolly Parton belts out a song alongside his Today cohost, Savannah Guthrie's Kenny Rogers.

15 of 17

NBC/Twitter

TODAY'S THE DAY

Megyn Kelly, Carson Daly and Kathie Lee Gifford come together to portray country stars Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus — as the real-life Billy Ray Cyrus joins the Today hosts onstage.

16 of 17

NBC/Twitter

GUITAR HERO

Al Roker feels the music as he performs as country legend Willie Nelson on a faux Grand Ole Opry stage on Today.

17 of 17

 

SUPER COOL

Fact: the Good Morning America anchors are real-life superheroes. Need proof? Look no further than Robin Roberts showing up to save the day as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spider-Man, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, George Stephanopoulos as Clark Kent (a.k.a Superman) and last but not least, Michael Strahan as Thor with a giant hammer and long, tumbling blonde locks.

See Also

More

More