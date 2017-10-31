Today! Live with Kelly and Ryan! The View! See Which Morning Show Cohosts Dressed Up for Halloween

SUPER COOL

Fact: the Good Morning America anchors are real-life superheroes. Need proof? Look no further than Robin Roberts showing up to save the day as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spider-Man, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, George Stephanopoulos as Clark Kent (a.k.a Superman) and last but not least, Michael Strahan as Thor with a giant hammer and long, tumbling blonde locks.