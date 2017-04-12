Are Morning Joe Co-Hosts Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough Coming Close to Officially Revealing a Romance?

Sparks may be flying between co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

The MSNBC Morning Joe anchors continued to play coy about their off-air relationship during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, but they’re strongly hinting that their chemistry continues into their personal lives.

“We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” said Scarborough, a 54-year-old conservative said of Brzezinski, a 49-year-old liberal.

Brzezinski shut down the conversation by saying “That’s good,” when prodded to elaborate, but Scarborough added, “I think that pretty much says it, doesn’t it?”

The suspected couple did share that their pets have a close relationship.

“They get along great,” Scarborough said of his dog and cat and Brzezinski’s collection of pets: two dogs, two rabbits, two cats and three chickens. “They will always sort of spar with each other and…”

Brzezinski cut in to add, “And he lets the cat get on the kitchen counter, which is just gross.”

Though Scarborough denied the claim, he said his Maine Coon cat is the one in charge.

“We all understand that Meatball runs the house,” he said. “Even the dogs.”

After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)

However, she remained mum on a new romance with her co-host in a piece for GQ last year in a profile, stating, “I really don’t want to talk about my personal life.”