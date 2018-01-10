Morena Baccarin Settles Custody Battle with Ex-Husband Austin Chick

Morena Baccarin has reached an agreement in her custody battle with ex-husband Austin Chick.

The Gotham actress, 38, has agreed to pay Chick $5,000 per month in spousal support until Dec. 31, 2018, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Additionally, she will pay Chick $3,500 per month in child support for their 4-year-old son, Julius, until he turns 18.

Baccarin and Chick have been embroiled in a custody battle for more than two years; she was hit with divorce papers in June 2015 from Chick, to whom she was married for three and a half years. They married Nov. 18, 2011 and separated June 11, 2015.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

According to the judgment, Baccarin will keep the Brazil apartment, Los Angeles property and 2001 Lexus IS 300, while Chick — who “will be permanently relocating to New York, New York, at the commencement of [Julius’] 2017-2018 school year” — will keep the New York home.

The pair has agreed to split some of Baccarin’s residuals for numerous projects, including Deadpool (2015), Gotham (season 1), Malevelent (2105) and The Good Wife (2012-13). She has also agreed to pay $406,000 to Chick to equalize payment between the two.

Chick and Baccarin, who have been “awarded equal (50-50) and joint physical custody of [Julius] in New York, New York” — will share joint legal custody.

In September 2015, a Los Angeles judge allowed Baccarin to move Julius with her to New York, where she shoots Gotham. The former couple was granted joint custody of their son, but decided the boy will live primarily with his mother, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

Two months later, she was ordered in November to pay Chick $20,349 each month in spousal support, and $2,693 in child support until Julius turns 18, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

That same year, Baccarin learned that she and her Gotham costar Ben Mackenzie were expecting a baby together. The couple welcomed daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan in March 2016 and wed in June 2017.