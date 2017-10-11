Game show icon Monty Hall died of cardiac arrest after suffering from heart disease for 75 years.

The Let’s Make a Deal host had suffered from coronary artery disease since his 20s, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast.

Hall died Sept. 30 at the age of 96.

“I would love Monty Hall to be remembered for being a television pioneer — 7 decades in the business! And as a philanthropist — having used his fame to raise close to a billion dollars for charitable causes,” his daughter Sharon told Deadline Hollywood.

The Canada-born star began his career in radio before transitioning to television, creating Let’s Make a Deal — which tasks contestants called “traders” with keeping or exchanging items of varying value — in 1963. He hosted the program until 1986.

A revamped Let’s Make a Deal hosted by actor/comedian Wayne Brady is currently airing on CBS.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Monty Hall, a television legend who hosted a show and created a format that has entertained audiences for more than 50 years,” network executive Angelica McDaniel told Deadline. “Monty’s infectious enthusiasm, humor, and warmth were a winning combination that was evident to everyone he encountered, whether returning to make appearances on the current version of Let’s Make A Deal, or gracing us with his presence at a photo shoot celebrating CBS Daytime earlier this year.

“On screen, Monty made the ‘Big Deals,’ but in the game of life, he himself was one. Our hearts go out to his children, his entire family and friends.”

Hall is survived by three children and five grandchildren.