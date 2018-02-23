[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgAX2YuIxWU&w=640&h=390]

Whoopi Goldberg wants Mo’Nique to take some notes.

During an appearance on The View on Thursday, Mo’Nique discussed her boycott of Netflix over equal pay. In January, the comedian and actress asked fans to stand with her against “gender bias and color bias” after the streaming service allegedly offered her $500,000 for her comedy special — a fraction of what they offered Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

“When it comes to Netflix, and with Amy and Dave and Chris, let me say this — what they got, they were supposed to,” she said. “I don’t have an issue with my sister Amy nor my brother Dave and Chris. But when the vice president of Netflix says to my husband and our attorney, ‘By the way, Mo’Nique is a legend too.’ Well if I’m a legend, why wouldn’t I get what the legends are getting?”

When co-host Joy Behar brought up the question of whether Mo’Nique’s reputation of being difficult in Hollywood was a factor in her Netflix deal, Mo’Nique claimed that was a result of being punished for refusing to promote the 2009 movie Precious overseas.

“On that film I received $50,000 and that was not my argument or my fight because that’s what I signed up for,” she said. “They wanted me to come work for free to go over to Cannes and promote this film internationally. I said to them, ‘Guys my deal is with Lee Daniels, and I’ve done my job’ and they all agreed.”

When Mo’Nique went on to say, “This is what happens when you don’t go up to the hotel room,” Goldberg interjected.

“I’m going to stop you because contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie,” Goldberg said. “When they wanted you to come, and we’ve had this conversation, I said, ‘If you had called me, I could have schooled you on what was expected.’ ”

Mo’Nique responded that they would have sued her if she had done something wrong contractually and explained why she used the statement, “This is what happens when you don’t go to the room.”

“What Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate [showed me was], ‘When you don’t do what you ask me to do, we’ll take your livelihood,'” she said about producer Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate. “So for 8 years, my family has suffered and my career has suffered because what I would not allow those entities to do was bully me. Because I didn’t allow the bullying to happen, this is now what I sit in.”

Since they were out of time, the discussion ended with Goldberg throwing her hands up in the air and thanking Mo’Nique for coming on the show.