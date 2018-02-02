Parenthood Star Monica Potter and Her Husband Have Split: 'She Is Very Sad,' Source Says

Monica Potter and her husband Daniel Christopher Allison are divorcing, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“She is very sad and heartbroken,” says a source close to the couple. “But they are focused on co-parenting their daughter.”

Potter and Allison, an orthopedic surgeon, married in 2005 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Molly Brigid. The Parenthood star also has two grown sons — Liam, 23, a writer, and Daniel, 27, an actor — from a previous marriage.

The news comes on the heels of recent speculation that Potter, 46, was pregnant with the couple’s second child, sparked after the actress shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling her bloated stomach. As it turned out, the actress has been dealing with gastrointestinal issues from colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

Daniel Christopher Allison and Monica Potter JB Lacroix/WireImage

She explained in a YouTube video that she posted the photo to raise awareness of intestinal issues and to encourage people to get a colonoscopy.

“So we posted something yesterday about my belly, and thank you for all of the well-wishes — I’m not pregnant. I’m kind of a little old to be pregnant, but you never know,” Potter said. “But what I wanted to bring to everyone’s awareness was some issues that I’ve been having with my belly, and sometimes these issues aren’t talked about. Colitis, Crohn’s, and getting a colonoscopy to diagnose what’s going on with our stomachs and intestinal problems.”