“I love you” were the first words that Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Austin Forsyth exchanged when they first saw one another on their wedding day.

Although a majority of couples traditionally opt not to share physical time with another until they exchange their vows at the altar, the Counting On stars, who wed in front of a packed church full of family and close friends at the end of last month, threw the tradition of not seeing one another “out the window” and embraced hours before they said “I do.”

“I love you,” a smiling Joy-Anna, 19, told Austin, 23 at the church in a behind-the-scenes TLC video on their wedding day. “You’re so handsome.”

“I can’t believe I get to marry you today,” Austin told his blushing bride.

Thinking about the lifelong commitment that he was preparing to make to Joy-Anna, Austin admitted that his wedding day “is the day that I have dreamed about and prayed about pretty much as long as I can remember. I’m so excited to get to spend the rest of my life with Joy.”

As to what they were looking forward to partaking in most during the wedding ceremony, Joy-Anna and Austin were each excited about different moments.

“I think my favorite part of the ceremony is going to be saying our vows,” said Joy-Anna.

Added Austin: “I think my favorite part is probably going to be putting the wedding ring on her finger.”

But the pair, who abided by a specific set of physical boundaries throughout their courting, agreed that the first kiss would be very special.

“That’s a given,” Austin said with a smile.

After tying the knot, the couple, who were friends for 15 years before entering into a courtship, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, “We feel so happy and so excited.”

And to kick off their married life together, the couple vacationed in Switzerland for their honeymoon.

“We are currently in Geneva, Switzerland, and over the next few days we’re going to be traveling to Interlaken and Zurmatt,” Austin told PEOPLE about their European adventure. “I think it’ll be incredible.”

“We chose Switzerland because we knew that it was very beautiful,” shared Joy-Anna. “We had seen a lot of pictures and Austin has really wanted to come here for a while.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.