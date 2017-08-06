Little People, Big World Star Molly Roloff Is Married — See the Stunning Photos!

—

Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff’s only daughter is officially married!

Molly Roloff wed her fiancé Joel Silvius in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in front of the couple’s families and closest friends.

“We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

The bride and groom exchanged vows on the family farm in Oregon at one of Molly’s favorite spots tucked away in the woods. And several of the family’s beloved goats made a special appearance for the celebration.

After their “I Do’s” the couple shared their first dance as husband and wife to “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne.

“I can’t believe my only baby girl Molly is getting married,” Amy Roloff posted before the wedding. “I’m so truly very happy for her my heart over flows. Matt is working hard getting the farm ready for her Big day and I’m getting flowers, food and my house/guest rooms ready for guests and bridal party. I’m so blessed by Molly and so honored to have Joel a part of the family. It’s going to be a beautiful day on the farm.”

While Molly is the latest Roloff to walk down the aisle, the Little People, Big World star and her family have lots to celebrate. Her brother Zach and his wife Tori welcomed their first child Jackson Kyle on May 12. And her other brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey are expecting their first child Sept. 1.