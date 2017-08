Modern love!

Eric Stonestreet is off the market, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

The actor began dating pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer after meeting during the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City.

FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

“They are very happy to have met each other and are enjoying spending time together,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Stonestreet, 45, has won two Emmys for his role as Cam on Modern Family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!