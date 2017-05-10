A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

ABC will be giving you more Family time for some time.

The network has renewed Modern Family for a ninth and tenth season, EW has learned. Similar to seasons 7 and 8, seasons 9 and 10 will each consist of 22 episodes. The renewal will hurtle the show past the 200-episode milestone midway into next season, as 188 episodes will have aired after the season 8 finale next Wednesday. It also wraps up a negotiating process that was lengthy but not nearly as contentious as the one in 2012, when adult cast members boycotted a table read and filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Fox Television, which produces the show, to void their contracts. (The suit was soon dropped when they reached a new agreement that employed them through season 8.)

The news is not surprising. Just last week, co-creator Steven Levitan was very optimistic about a new deal, noting at an Emmy For Your Consideration panel that he expected the writers’ room to reconvene in a month to start working on season 9.

“We have been blessed since day one on Modern Family, and having the opportunity to spend two more years with these characters — and the brilliant actors behind them — is is the latest, and best, in a series of gaudy gifts,” said co-creator Christopher Lloyd in a statement. “There is so much more to explore in the lives of this family, and so many pressing needs in the lives of our own actual families to go on ignoring, that this timing could not have worked out any better. Truly, it’s a humbling experience. Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great’s entire reign only lasted eight and a half years (326–317 BC) so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this.”

FROM PEN: This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz on Finding Happiness After Years of Dieting and Depression

“Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons, and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in the statement. “Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

Not only does Modern Family remain ABC’s highest-rated comedy — with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.9 rating in the 18-to-49 demo, including DVR playback — it has been a huge critical darling, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five seasons, tying Frasier for the most consecutive Emmy wins. (It was nominated in that category for the last two ceremonies.) In addition, stars Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, and Julie Bowen have each won two supporting actor Emmys for their roles.

The adult cast also includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, while the younger stars include Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jeremy Maguire.