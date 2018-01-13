Sad news Modern Family fans: the end is (most likely) nigh!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd — co-creators of the popular ABC sitcom — revealed that they “can’t imagine” the series continuing after season 10.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan said. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it.”

Although Levitan admitted that the decision to wrap up the series hadn’t been set in stone, he went on to say, “I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that.”

The show — which is about to celebrate it’s 200th episode on Wednesday — is currently on its 9th season.

Julie Bowen (left), Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell

Lloyd — who previously worked as a writer and executive producer on the popular series Fraiser — revealed that the pair had already begun thinking of “loose ideas” for how to end the series.

“We went through these questions on Frasier, when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, ‘Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding,’ and we managed to effectively do all three in the final episode,” Lloyd continued.

“So it may be some conversation that starts there, but we haven’t figured out the episode we’re doing three weeks from now,” he added. “It’s just a little over a year and a half from now. We’ve got time to think about that.”

Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland and Ed O’Neill.