See the Modern Family Cast Offer Messages of Support to Parkland Shooting Survivors

The cast of Modern Family is saying #NeverAgain to gun violence in America.

In an exclusive PSA for Everytown for Gun Safety, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter come together to stand with the survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

RELATED: Parents of Parkland, Florida School Shooting Victim Talk to Jorge Ramos in Deeply Moving Interview

“We sent our condolences and support to the students of Parkland,” Ferguson, 42, says in the video.

Adds Bowen, 48, “Your bravery and resolve in response to the senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope.”

Hyland, 27, chimes in saying that the stars of the ABC comedy back everyone fighting for “common sense gun laws,” and her onscreen sister Winter, 20, encourages all Americans to register to vote.

“We will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24th,” O’Neill, 71, says, referring to the March for Our Lives being spearheaded by the Parkland survivors and taking place in over 475 communities worldwide.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Student Survivors of Parkland, FL Mass Shooting Remember Friends Lost With Ellen DeGeneres

“We are grateful to have the cast of Modern Family join and support the students demanding change during this historic moment in the gun violence prevention movement,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, says. “Students across America are committed to changing America’s culture of gun violence, and we plan to support them all the way — and that includes throwing out lawmakers who refuse to work to reduce gun violence in our schools and communities.”

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan — also a member of the Everytown Creative Council with Burrell, O’Neill and Vergara — explains why his team wanted to stand up for this cause.

RELATED: Stoneman Douglas Shooting Survivor Won’t Return to School — But She Plans to Graduate Anyway

“Our show celebrates families, while gun violence devastates them,” he says. “How could we sit back and do nothing while these brave kids stand up to the gun lobby since our lawmakers won’t?”

Levitan will be participating in the March for Our Lives March 24. For more information, head to Marchforourlives.com.