'This Is Not a Movie Set': WWE Superstar the Miz Shows Terrifying Footage of California Fires

WWE Superstar and MTV host Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is sharing shocking firsthand footage that shows just how serious the California wildfires are.

The Real World alum, 37, shared a video on his social media pages of fires raging directly next to a congested highway.

“This is not a movie set. This is real life on a highway I take to the airport,” he captioned the post. “My home is safe but a lot of my friends had to evacuate their homes due to this LA fire. My thoughts and prayers go to all families affected. Thank you to all firefighters and first responders.”

His wife, fellow WWE Superstar and star of E!’s Total Divas Maryse Mizanin, retweeted the terrifying footage along with another picture of the devastating fires.

“LA right now. 😱 Heartbreaking,” she said. “Please everyone be safe. My family, my house and my furry babies are all safe and doing ok.”

Since Monday, at least 180 structures have been destroyed by raging wildfires across Los Angeles and Ventura County. More than 65,000 acres have burned so far, and L.A.’s notoriously traffic-dense freeways have either been shut down or clogged with cars as residents evacuate. More than 1,700 firefighters are on duty in Ventura County to contain the flames, but many aren’t able to enter the area due to the intensity of the fire.

One person died in a rollover crash while trying to evacuate Ventura County as thousands attempted to escape in the dark, CNN reported.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were faced with a new blaze in Bel Air, a wealthy neighborhood famous for being home to many celebrities. As of now, the homes of Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are under threat of being affected by the fires. Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Harrison Ford have homes that may also be in danger if the flames spread.

Many celebrities and their families taken to social media to announce their evacuations as high winds from Santa Ana are expected to fuel the flames this week. Lionel Richie went on Twitter to announce he was canceling a scheduled performance Wednesday to move his family to a “safer place” to escape the fire.

Chelsea Handler tweeted early Wednesday morning to announce she was evacuating her Los Angeles-area home, and also took the opportunity to make a dig at President Trump.

“Just evacuated my house,” she wrote. “It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.”

Ariana Grande‘s mother and brother Frankie, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof and Paris Hilton also detailed their evacuations.

Ireland Baldwin shared an Instagram video of a small group of musicians singing and playing music to Jose Feliciano’s classic holiday song, “Feliz Navidad.”

The music troupe – complete with singers, guitarists, violinists and trumpet players – put on an impromptu festive performance at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where residents who were fleeing the fires were evacuating to.

“Live from Ventura ,” ❤️Baldwin wrote in the caption of the video of the performers.