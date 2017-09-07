Miss America’s Most Unforgettable Moments

Each year, 52 women take the stage in Atlantic City to compete for the title of Miss America and earn scholarhip money from the nonprofit organization. The competiton, founded in 1921, includes swimsuit, eveningwear, talent and interview rounds, which have yielded stunning looks, breaktaking performances, heartfelt speeches and fumbled answers. And while only one contestant leaves with the crown, all of the women who've passed through the franchise have made a mark on its legacy. PEOPLE picks the most iconic.