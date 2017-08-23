Here they come … the 2018 Miss America judges panel!

Six celebrities have been tapped to pick a winner when the 97th annual competition returns on Sept. 10, with a seventh judge to be announced closer to the show. Rounding out the current panel are actress and author Molly Sims, who once hosted MTV’s House of Style, TV host and recent brain-tumor survivor Maria Menounos (who was crowned Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 1996!) and 2014’s Miss America winner Nina Davuluri, who was the first winner of Indian heritage and is now an advocate for human rights.

PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle had already been announced as one of this year’s judges, joining singer (and former American Idol winner) Jordin Sparks, along with country star Thomas Rhett.

And the winner won’t just be picked for looks alone — the Miss America competition is different from others in that there is a talent portion, and the winner receives a full college scholarship. Judges will evaluate performances in lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, interview and on-stage questions.

“I am honored to participate as a judge for the Miss America Competition this year,” Sparks, 27, said in a statement. “I understand the pressure that a competition brings and I’m lucky it’s given me the unique perspective on the hard work that the contestants have to put in to get to this point. No doubt they are all strong women and I look forward to hearing the platforms they represent.”

Added Sims, “I’m so excited to be a judge at this year’s competition and am happy to participate alongside an organization that is an advocate for women’s education. I’m looking forward to seeing all the young women who have come this far and hearing more about them and their interests!”

Miss America will be hosted by Chris Harrison, and co-hosted by ESPN’s Sage Steele.

The 2018 Miss America competition will air live from Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.